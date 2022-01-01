Burritos in Sedona
Sedona restaurants that serve burritos
More about Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
1630 west hwy 89 A, sedona
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$14.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
|Pollo asado burrito
|$14.99
More about Tortas De Fuego
Tortas De Fuego
6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$16.99
More about ChocolaTree
ChocolaTree
1595 west state route 89a, Sedona
|Bean Burrito
|$14.00
Dosa Wrap, Chili Beans, Mash Potato, Pico De Gallo, Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red Lentils,fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chili (turtle beans, kidney beans, navy beans, garbanzo beans, celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, salt)
Mashed Potato (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, sea salt, black pepper)
Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, salt)
|Vegan Bean Burrito
|$14.00
Dosa Wrap, Chili Beans, Mash Potato, Pico De Gallo, Red Pepper Chutney
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red Lentils,fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chili (turtle beans, kidney beans, navy beans, garbanzo beans, celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, salt)
Mashed Potatoes (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, sea salt, black pepper)
Pico De Gallo (onion, tomato, cilantro, lemon, black pepper, salt)
Red Pepper Chutney (red pepper, zucchini, red lentils, cilantro, cumin, black mustard seed, hing, turmeric, cocout oil)