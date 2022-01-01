Burritos in Sedona

Go
Sedona restaurants
Toast

Sedona restaurants that serve burritos

Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A image

 

Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A

1630 west hwy 89 A, sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$14.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
Pollo asado burrito$14.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
More about Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
Tortas De Fuego image

 

Tortas De Fuego

6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$16.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
More about Tortas De Fuego
ChocolaTree image

 

ChocolaTree

1595 west state route 89a, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean Burrito$14.00
Dosa Wrap, Chili Beans, Mash Potato, Pico De Gallo, Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red Lentils,fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chili (turtle beans, kidney beans, navy beans, garbanzo beans, celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, salt)
Mashed Potato (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, sea salt, black pepper)
Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, salt)
Vegan Bean Burrito$14.00
Dosa Wrap, Chili Beans, Mash Potato, Pico De Gallo, Red Pepper Chutney
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red Lentils,fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chili (turtle beans, kidney beans, navy beans, garbanzo beans, celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, salt)
Mashed Potatoes (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, sea salt, black pepper)
Pico De Gallo (onion, tomato, cilantro, lemon, black pepper, salt)
Red Pepper Chutney (red pepper, zucchini, red lentils, cilantro, cumin, black mustard seed, hing, turmeric, cocout oil)
More about ChocolaTree

Browse other tasty dishes in Sedona

Lasagna

Salmon

Chips And Salsa

Enchiladas

Tacos

Gnocchi

Map

More near Sedona to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston