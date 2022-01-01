Ceviche in Sedona
Sedona restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
1630 west hwy 89 A, sedona
|Ceviche Cocktail
|$16.99
fresh made shrimp ceviche (shrimp, cucumber, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, clamato juice and ketchup) served cold in a cup with tortillas chips
|Tost. Ceviche
|$7.99
fresh made shrimp ceviche ( shrimp, cucumber, onion, jalapenos, tomatoes, clamato juices and ketchup) served cold over a hard shell tortilla topped with avocado.
More about Tortas De Fuego
Tortas De Fuego
6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA
|Ceviche Cocktail
|$16.99
fresh made shrimp ceviche (shrimp, cucumber, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, clamato juice and ketchup) served cold in a cup with tortillas chips
|Tost. Ceviche
|$8.99
fresh made shrimp ceviche ( shrimp, cucumber, onion, jalapenos, tomatoes, clamato juices and ketchup) served cold over a hard shell tortilla topped with avocado.