Chicken salad in Sedona

Sedona restaurants
Sedona restaurants that serve chicken salad

COLT Grill image

 

COLT Grill

6101 HWY 179, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Chicken Caeser Salad$9.70
More about COLT Grill
Sedona Memories Bakery Café image

SANDWICHES

Sedona Memories Bakery Café

321 Jordan Rd, Sedona

Avg 4.7 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.85
More about Sedona Memories Bakery Café

