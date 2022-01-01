Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Sedona
/
Sedona
/
Chicken Tenders
Sedona restaurants that serve chicken tenders
COLT Grill
6101 HWY 179, Sedona
No reviews yet
Spicy Crispy Chicken Strips
$9.00
Kids Chicken Strips
$9.00
hand cut crispy chicken, celery
sticks, ranch dressing
More about COLT Grill
The Vault - Sedona
361 Forest Road, Sedona
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$10.00
More about The Vault - Sedona
