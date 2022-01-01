Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Sedona

Go
Sedona restaurants
Toast

Sedona restaurants that serve chili

Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen image

 

Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen

1439 W State Rte 89A, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Paste
More about Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen
ChocolaTree image

 

ChocolaTree

1595 west state route 89a, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Bean Chili
Garbanzo, Turtle, Kidney and Navy Beans, Celery, Bell Pepper, Onion, Garlic, Cilantro, Minced Jalapeno
More about ChocolaTree

Browse other tasty dishes in Sedona

Chimichangas

Burritos

Ground Beef Tacos

Tamales

Mac And Cheese

Tiramisu

Ravioli

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Sedona to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston