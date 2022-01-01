Enchiladas in Sedona
Sedona restaurants that serve enchiladas
Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
1630 west hwy 89 A, sedona
|3 Amigos Enchiladas
|$15.99
1 shredded chicken 1 shredded beef and 1 shredded pork enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
Tortas De Fuego
6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA
|3 Amigos Enchiladas
|$15.99
1 shredded chicken 1 shredded beef and 1 shredded pork enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
|3 Suizaz Enchiladas
|$18.99
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with out special chef sauce (poblano cream sauce) topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans