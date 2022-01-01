Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Sedona
/
Sedona
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Sedona restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
COLT Grill
6101 HWY 179, Sedona
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$11.75
tender smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
More about COLT Grill
The Vault - Sedona
361 Forest Road, Sedona
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$24.00
More about The Vault - Sedona
