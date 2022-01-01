Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Sedona

Sedona restaurants
Sedona restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

COLT Grill image

 

COLT Grill

6101 HWY 179, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.75
tender smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
The Vault - Sedona image

 

The Vault - Sedona

361 Forest Road, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$24.00
