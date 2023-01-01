Sedona restaurants you'll love
Must-try Sedona restaurants
Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen
1439 W State Rte 89A, Sedona
|Popular items
|Spring Roll V
|$10.00
Mixed vegetable
|#18 Hawaiian Cashew Nut VE GF
|$17.50
Your choice of (Chicken, Beef or Tofu) Broccoli, onion, carrots, red bell peppers, pineapple & green onion mixed in a chili garlic sauce.
|#20 Wild Salmon Delicacy GF
|$21.00
Wild salmon with fresh ginger, onion, carrot, broccoli, asparagus, bell pepper & mushrooms in a rich yellow curry sauce.
COLT Grill - Village Of Oak Creek
6101 HWY 179, Sedona
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.95
served on our unique toasted brioche bun and topped with crispy COLT Slaw and Kansas City Sauce
|Cheeseburger
|$10.95
cheddar or pepper jack, lettuce, onion, tomato, COLT sauce
|Side Butter Garlic Fries
|$0.00
hand-cut fries tossed in butter and garlic
HAMBURGERS
Butterfly Burger
6657 State Route 179, Sedona
|Popular items
|Funghi Sublime
|$20.00
Smothered in Sautéed Mushrooms & finished with Imported Truffle Gouda & Special Dijonnaise on Artisan Bun * Scottsdale Burger Battle Judge's Choice Winner 2018 *(((No Substitutions)))
|The Nothing Burger
|$16.00
Plain Cheeseburger with Fixings - Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on an Artisan Bun. All burgers use all-natural Creekstone Farms meat.
|Green Goddess Cobb
|$18.00
Organic Kale with Grilled Lemon Chicken, Tillamook White Cheddar, Peppered Bacon, Avocado, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Caesar topped with Haystack Potato Garnish.
Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
1630 west hwy 89 A, sedona
|Popular items
|Combo 1
|$14.99
3 tacos with hand-made corn tortillas 1 grilled chicken 1 pork carnitas 1 carne asada served with rice and bean and gucamole
|Fuego-Nachos
|$8.99
fresh made corn tortillas chips topped with chef red sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese add choice of meat.
|3 Suizaz Enchiladas
|$17.99
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with out special chef sauce (poblano cream sauce) topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
Sono Kitchen - Sedona
285 Jordan Road, Sedona
|Popular items
|Walnut Shrimp
|$19.00
|BBQ Steak
|$19.00
|Matcha Green
|$8.70
Cucina Rustica
7000 Highway 179 STE 126A, Sedona
|Popular items
|Artichoke Beignets
|$12.00
Decadent Deep-fried & Cheese-Filled Artichokes with Lemon-Caper Aioli
|Filetto Di Manzo
|$48.00
Creekstone Farms All-Natural grilled 8 oz. filet mignon finished with our signature Chipotle-Gorgonzola mushroom sauce with lemon mashed potatoes & asparagus.
|Angelica
|$34.00
Linguine with prawns sautéed with garlic, lemon and white wine, finished with parsley & chile and arugula
Pisa Lisa - Village of Oakcreek - Hwy 179
6657 SR-179 STE D1, SEDONA
|Popular items
|Killer Kale
|$14.00
Organic kale “Caesaresque” salad with shaved Parmesan, Marcona almonds. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.
|Margherita
|$18.00
Mother sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, EVO, basil. Killer with the baked on Prosciutto Addition. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
|Da Bambini
|$16.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, pepperoni. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Tortas De Fuego
6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$17.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
|Pollo asado burrito
|$16.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
|3 Amigos Enchiladas
|$16.99
1 shredded chicken 1 shredded beef and 1 shredded pork enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
Vespa Italian Café
1350 West State Route 89A #22, SEDONA
|Popular items
|15. GENOANA
|$21.00
Pesto, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Parmigiano.
|1/2 - 3. GENOANA
|$11.50
Pesto, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Parmigiano.
|17. DIAVOLETTA
|$17.00
Organic Tomato Sauce, Soppressata, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Chili Flakes.
ChocolaTree Organic Oasis - Restaurant Garden Oasis & Marketplace
1595 west state route 89a, Sedona
|Popular items
|Vegan Quesadilla
|$12.00
Our Housemade Dosa Wrap filled with Vegan Chipotle Paneer. Sun- Dried Tomato Sauce Side
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red lentils, fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chipotle Paneer (macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, lime juice, coconut milk, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinegar, chipotle, sea salt)
Sun Dried Tomato Sauce (sun dried tomatoes, cumin, olive oil, salt, black pepper)
|Coconut Saffron Dahl
|$11.00
Mung Beans and Seasonal Greens Curried in a Light Coconut Creme. Light Ayurvedic Spices.
Ingredients:
(Mung beans, coconut milk, ginger, cayenne, fenugreek, mustard, hing, cumin, black pepper, turmeric)
|Vegan Bean Burrito
|$14.00
Dosa Wrap, Chili Beans, Mash Potato, Pico De Gallo, Red Pepper Chutney
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red Lentils,fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chili (turtle beans, kidney beans, navy beans, garbanzo beans, celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, salt)
Mashed Potatoes (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, sea salt, black pepper)
Pico De Gallo (onion, tomato, cilantro, lemon, black pepper, salt)
Red Pepper Chutney (red pepper, zucchini, red lentils, cilantro, cumin, black mustard seed, hing, turmeric, cocout oil)
The Vault - Sedona
361 Forest Road, Sedona
|Popular items
|Side Truffle Fries
|$7.00
|Wagyu Burger
|$28.00
|Side Vegetables
|$5.00
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • GELATO
Pisa Lisa Wood Fired Pizza
2245 W STATE ROUTE 89A, SEDONA
|Popular items
|Da Dorothy
|$20.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, fennel sausage, picante peppers, Parm-Reggiano.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
|Justino
|$21.00
Ricotta, provolone-mozzarella, imported prosciutto, organic arugula, white-truffle oil. Great with Farm Fresh Egg, Add-on.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
|Margherita
|$18.00
Mother sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, EVO, basil. Killer with the baked on Prosciutto Addition. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Open Range Grill and Tavern
320 N State Route 89a, Sedona
Don Diego Mexican Cafe
270 N State Route 89A, Sedona
831 Tokyo Ramen - Sedona - 6586 State Route 179 Suite A-1
6586 State Route 179 Suite A-1, Sedona
NEW - Thai Spices - Sedona - 2611 W State Rte 89A
2611 W State Rte 89A, Sedona
Pj's Village Pub - 40 W Cortez Dr # 7
40 W Cortez Dr # 7, Sedona
Canyon Breeze
270 N State Route 89a Ste 11, Sedona
1950 W State Route 89 A - Sedona
1950 w. state route 89A, sedona
PIZZA
Sedona Pizza Company
270 N State Route 89a Ste 11, Sedona
Scotty's Takeout - 25 Bell Rock Plaza SUITE C
25 Bell Rock Plaza SUITE C, Sedona
Decanter Tasting Room
7000 AZ-179, A-100, Sedona
DAHL RESTAURANTS DIGITAL GIFT CARD - DO NOT USE, WILL REBUILD
DRG 7000 SR 179, STE 101G, Sedona
