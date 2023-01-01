Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sedona restaurants you'll love

Go
Sedona restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sedona

Must-try Sedona restaurants

Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen image

 

Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen

1439 W State Rte 89A, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Roll V$10.00
Mixed vegetable
#18 Hawaiian Cashew Nut VE GF$17.50
Your choice of (Chicken, Beef or Tofu) Broccoli, onion, carrots, red bell peppers, pineapple & green onion mixed in a chili garlic sauce.
#20 Wild Salmon Delicacy GF$21.00
Wild salmon with fresh ginger, onion, carrot, broccoli, asparagus, bell pepper & mushrooms in a rich yellow curry sauce.
More about Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen
COLT Grill image

 

COLT Grill - Village Of Oak Creek

6101 HWY 179, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
served on our unique toasted brioche bun and topped with crispy COLT Slaw and Kansas City Sauce
Cheeseburger$10.95
cheddar or pepper jack, lettuce, onion, tomato, COLT sauce
Side Butter Garlic Fries$0.00
hand-cut fries tossed in butter and garlic
More about COLT Grill - Village Of Oak Creek
Butterfly Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Butterfly Burger

6657 State Route 179, Sedona

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Funghi Sublime$20.00
Smothered in Sautéed Mushrooms & finished with Imported Truffle Gouda & Special Dijonnaise on Artisan Bun * Scottsdale Burger Battle Judge's Choice Winner 2018 *(((No Substitutions)))
The Nothing Burger$16.00
Plain Cheeseburger with Fixings - Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on an Artisan Bun. All burgers use all-natural Creekstone Farms meat.
Green Goddess Cobb$18.00
Organic Kale with Grilled Lemon Chicken, Tillamook White Cheddar, Peppered Bacon, Avocado, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Caesar topped with Haystack Potato Garnish.
More about Butterfly Burger
Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A image

 

Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A

1630 west hwy 89 A, sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo 1$14.99
3 tacos with hand-made corn tortillas 1 grilled chicken 1 pork carnitas 1 carne asada served with rice and bean and gucamole
Fuego-Nachos$8.99
fresh made corn tortillas chips topped with chef red sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese add choice of meat.
3 Suizaz Enchiladas$17.99
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with out special chef sauce (poblano cream sauce) topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
More about Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
Consumer pic

 

Sono Kitchen - Sedona

285 Jordan Road, Sedona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Walnut Shrimp$19.00
BBQ Steak$19.00
Matcha Green$8.70
More about Sono Kitchen - Sedona
Cucina Rustica image

 

Cucina Rustica

7000 Highway 179 STE 126A, Sedona

Avg 4.4 (7482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Artichoke Beignets$12.00
Decadent Deep-fried & Cheese-Filled Artichokes with Lemon-Caper Aioli
Filetto Di Manzo$48.00
Creekstone Farms All-Natural grilled 8 oz. filet mignon finished with our signature Chipotle-Gorgonzola mushroom sauce with lemon mashed potatoes & asparagus.
Angelica$34.00
Linguine with prawns sautéed with garlic, lemon and white wine, finished with parsley & chile and arugula
More about Cucina Rustica
Main pic

 

Pisa Lisa - Village of Oakcreek - Hwy 179

6657 SR-179 STE D1, SEDONA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Killer Kale$14.00
Organic kale “Caesaresque” salad with shaved Parmesan, Marcona almonds. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.
Margherita$18.00
Mother sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, EVO, basil. Killer with the baked on Prosciutto Addition. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Da Bambini$16.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, pepperoni. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
More about Pisa Lisa - Village of Oakcreek - Hwy 179
Tortas De Fuego image

 

Tortas De Fuego

6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Burrito$17.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
Pollo asado burrito$16.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
3 Amigos Enchiladas$16.99
1 shredded chicken 1 shredded beef and 1 shredded pork enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
More about Tortas De Fuego
Banner pic

 

Vespa Italian Café

1350 West State Route 89A #22, SEDONA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
15. GENOANA$21.00
Pesto, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Parmigiano.
1/2 - 3. GENOANA$11.50
Pesto, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Parmigiano.
17. DIAVOLETTA$17.00
Organic Tomato Sauce, Soppressata, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Chili Flakes.
More about Vespa Italian Café
ChocolaTree image

 

ChocolaTree Organic Oasis - Restaurant Garden Oasis & Marketplace

1595 west state route 89a, Sedona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Quesadilla$12.00
Our Housemade Dosa Wrap filled with Vegan Chipotle Paneer. Sun- Dried Tomato Sauce Side
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red lentils, fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chipotle Paneer (macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, lime juice, coconut milk, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinegar, chipotle, sea salt)
Sun Dried Tomato Sauce (sun dried tomatoes, cumin, olive oil, salt, black pepper)
Coconut Saffron Dahl$11.00
Mung Beans and Seasonal Greens Curried in a Light Coconut Creme. Light Ayurvedic Spices.
Ingredients:
(Mung beans, coconut milk, ginger, cayenne, fenugreek, mustard, hing, cumin, black pepper, turmeric)
Vegan Bean Burrito$14.00
Dosa Wrap, Chili Beans, Mash Potato, Pico De Gallo, Red Pepper Chutney
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red Lentils,fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chili (turtle beans, kidney beans, navy beans, garbanzo beans, celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, salt)
Mashed Potatoes (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, sea salt, black pepper)
Pico De Gallo (onion, tomato, cilantro, lemon, black pepper, salt)
Red Pepper Chutney (red pepper, zucchini, red lentils, cilantro, cumin, black mustard seed, hing, turmeric, cocout oil)
More about ChocolaTree Organic Oasis - Restaurant Garden Oasis & Marketplace
The Vault - Sedona image

 

The Vault - Sedona

361 Forest Road, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Truffle Fries$7.00
Wagyu Burger$28.00
Side Vegetables$5.00
More about The Vault - Sedona
Pisa Lisa I image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • GELATO

Pisa Lisa Wood Fired Pizza

2245 W STATE ROUTE 89A, SEDONA

Avg 4 (1110 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Da Dorothy$20.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, fennel sausage, picante peppers, Parm-Reggiano.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Justino$21.00
Ricotta, provolone-mozzarella, imported prosciutto, organic arugula, white-truffle oil. Great with Farm Fresh Egg, Add-on.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Margherita$18.00
Mother sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, EVO, basil. Killer with the baked on Prosciutto Addition. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
More about Pisa Lisa Wood Fired Pizza
Open Range Grill and Tavern image

 

Open Range Grill and Tavern

320 N State Route 89a, Sedona

No reviews yet
More about Open Range Grill and Tavern
Dahl & Di Luca image

 

Dahl and Diluca

2321 AZ-89A, SEDONA

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dahl and Diluca
ZPisa Lisa image

 

Pisa Lisa

2245 W Hwy 89A, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pisa Lisa
Sedona Memories Bakery Café image

SANDWICHES

Sedona Memories Bakery Cafe

321 Jordan Rd, Sedona

Avg 4.7 (600 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sedona Memories Bakery Cafe
Don Diego Mexican Cafe image

 

Don Diego Mexican Cafe

270 N State Route 89A, Sedona

Avg 3 (10 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about Don Diego Mexican Cafe
Banner pic

 

831 Tokyo Ramen - Sedona - 6586 State Route 179 Suite A-1

6586 State Route 179 Suite A-1, Sedona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about 831 Tokyo Ramen - Sedona - 6586 State Route 179 Suite A-1
Banner pic

 

NEW - Thai Spices - Sedona - 2611 W State Rte 89A

2611 W State Rte 89A, Sedona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about NEW - Thai Spices - Sedona - 2611 W State Rte 89A
Pj's Village Pub image

 

Pj's Village Pub - 40 W Cortez Dr # 7

40 W Cortez Dr # 7, Sedona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pj's Village Pub - 40 W Cortez Dr # 7
Canyon Breeze image

 

Canyon Breeze

270 N State Route 89a Ste 11, Sedona

No reviews yet
More about Canyon Breeze
Consumer pic

 

Redwall Lounge

2130 Shelby Dr., Sedona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Redwall Lounge
Banner pic

 

1950 W State Route 89 A - Sedona

1950 w. state route 89A, sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 1950 W State Route 89 A - Sedona
Sedona Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Sedona Pizza Company

270 N State Route 89a Ste 11, Sedona

Avg 4.1 (2351 reviews)
More about Sedona Pizza Company
ZCucina Rustica image

 

Cucina Rustica

7000 State Route 179 STE 126A, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cucina Rustica
Banner pic

 

Sedona Beer Co - 465 Jordan Road

465 Jordan Road, Sedona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Sedona Beer Co - 465 Jordan Road
Restaurant banner

 

Scotty's Takeout - 25 Bell Rock Plaza SUITE C

25 Bell Rock Plaza SUITE C, Sedona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Scotty's Takeout - 25 Bell Rock Plaza SUITE C
Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

700 AZ-89A West, Sedona

No reviews yet
More about Mariposa
Decanter Tasting Room image

 

Decanter Tasting Room

7000 AZ-179, A-100, Sedona

Avg 4.9 (256 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Decanter Tasting Room
DAHL RESTAURANTS DIGITAL GIFT CARD image

 

DAHL RESTAURANTS DIGITAL GIFT CARD - DO NOT USE, WILL REBUILD

DRG 7000 SR 179, STE 101G, Sedona

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about DAHL RESTAURANTS DIGITAL GIFT CARD - DO NOT USE, WILL REBUILD

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sedona

Nachos

Tacos

Bruschetta

Cheesecake

Cannolis

Enchiladas

Salmon

Burritos

Map

More near Sedona to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (174 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 3.5 (11 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (142 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (368 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (673 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1200 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston