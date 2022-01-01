Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Sedona

Go
Sedona restaurants
Toast

Sedona restaurants that serve hummus

Main pic

 

Pisa Lisa - Village of Oakcreek - Hwy 179

6657 SR-179 STE D1, SEDONA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lucious Lemon Hummus$4.00
More about Pisa Lisa - Village of Oakcreek - Hwy 179
Pisa Lisa I image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • GELATO

Pisa Lisa Wood Fired Pizza

2245 W STATE ROUTE 89A, SEDONA

Avg 4 (1110 reviews)
Takeout
Lucious Lemon Hummus$4.00
More about Pisa Lisa Wood Fired Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Sedona

Fried Ice Cream

Ground Beef Tacos

Taco Salad

Chips And Salsa

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Enchiladas

Burritos

Tostadas

Map

More near Sedona to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (109 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (878 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston