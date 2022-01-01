Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Sedona

Sedona restaurants
Sedona restaurants that serve pies

Cucina Rustica image

 

Cucina Rustica

7000 Highway 179 STE 126A, Sedona

Avg 4.4 (7482 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$12.00
ChocolaTree image

 

ChocolaTree

1595 west state route 89a, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Tomato Pizza Pie$16.00
Our Homemade Gluten Free Pizza Crust, Topped With Fresh Tomato, Tomato Sauce, Vegan Chipotle Spread
Ingredients:
Pizza Crust (buckwheat, garbanzo flour, apple juice, psyllium husk, potato starch, chia seeds, brewers yeast, salt, coconut oil, maple, almond milk, apple cider vinegar, arrowroot powder)
Tomato Sauce (sundried tomato, cumin, olive oil, salt)
Chipotle Spread (macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, lime juice, coconut milk, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinegar, chipotle, sea salt)
