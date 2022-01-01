Pies in Sedona
Sedona restaurants that serve pies
ChocolaTree
1595 west state route 89a, Sedona
|Chipotle Tomato Pizza Pie
|$16.00
Our Homemade Gluten Free Pizza Crust, Topped With Fresh Tomato, Tomato Sauce, Vegan Chipotle Spread
Ingredients:
Pizza Crust (buckwheat, garbanzo flour, apple juice, psyllium husk, potato starch, chia seeds, brewers yeast, salt, coconut oil, maple, almond milk, apple cider vinegar, arrowroot powder)
Tomato Sauce (sundried tomato, cumin, olive oil, salt)
Chipotle Spread (macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, lime juice, coconut milk, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinegar, chipotle, sea salt)