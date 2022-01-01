Salmon in Sedona

Go
Sedona restaurants
Toast

Sedona restaurants that serve salmon

The Vault - Sedona image

 

The Vault - Sedona

361 Forest Road, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Buffalo Wings$16.00
Blackened Salmon$35.00
Buttercake$10.00
More about The Vault - Sedona
Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen image

 

Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen

1439 W State Rte 89A, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
#20 Wild Salmon Delicacy GF$19.00
Wild salmon with fresh ginger, onion, carrot, broccoli, asparagus, bell pepper & mushrooms in a rich yellow curry sauce.
#25 Khao Pad Sa Rai GF VE$13.00
Thai fried rice with seaweed, egg, garlic, onion carrot, broccoli & bok choy.
#23 Lad Nah V$13.00
A delicious stew-like bowl of thick organic miso garlic sauce with wide rice noodles, sauted mixed vegetable & mushroom
More about Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Sedona

Chips And Salsa

Tacos

Lasagna

Gnocchi

Enchiladas

Burritos

Map

More near Sedona to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston