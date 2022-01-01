Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sopapilla in
Sedona
/
Sedona
/
Sopapilla
Sedona restaurants that serve sopapilla
Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
1630 west hwy 89 A, sedona
No reviews yet
Sopapillas & Ice Cream
$7.99
More about Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
Tortas De Fuego
6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA
No reviews yet
Sopapillas & Ice Cream
$7.99
More about Tortas De Fuego
