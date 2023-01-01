Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Sedona
/
Sedona
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Sedona restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
COLT Grill - Village Of Oak Creek
6101 HWY 179, Sedona
No reviews yet
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$0.00
More about COLT Grill - Village Of Oak Creek
HAMBURGERS
Butterfly Burger
6657 State Route 179, Sedona
Avg 4.3
(587 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
More about Butterfly Burger
Browse other tasty dishes in Sedona
Cheese Enchiladas
Veggie Quesadillas
Bisque
Chili
Brisket
Cannolis
Quesadillas
Tomato Soup
More near Sedona to explore
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(161 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Williams
Avg 3.5
(10 restaurants)
Cottonwood
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Winslow
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Clarkdale
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(139 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(30 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(486 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(347 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(625 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(236 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(136 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1119 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston