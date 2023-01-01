Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Sedona

Go
Sedona restaurants
Toast

Sedona restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

COLT Grill image

 

COLT Grill - Village Of Oak Creek

6101 HWY 179, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$0.00
More about COLT Grill - Village Of Oak Creek
Butterfly Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Butterfly Burger

6657 State Route 179, Sedona

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about Butterfly Burger

Browse other tasty dishes in Sedona

Cheese Enchiladas

Veggie Quesadillas

Bisque

Chili

Brisket

Cannolis

Quesadillas

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Sedona to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (161 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (139 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (347 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (625 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (136 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1119 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston