Go
Toast

Sedona Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1812 Carondelet dr suite 101

Avg 4.4 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Country Club$10.49
Triple decker with turkey, lettuce, tomato & bacon with mayonnaise on wheat berry toast
Pibb$2.49
Macaroon$2.50
Chef Salad$9.99
Mixed greens with cut ham, turkey, bacon artichoke hearts, cucumber, tomato with egg and choice of dressing
Sedona Burger$10.99
with bacon, sautéed mushroom and onions with melted cheddar cheese on a bun. Smothered in BBQ sauce. Includes leaf lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato.
Basic Burger$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun
Becking Special$12.99
Steak Sandwich$10.99
on a hoagie with thinly sliced steak dressed with sautéed onion and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese
Shrimp Pasta$16.99
Sedona Nuggets$8.25
Freshly cut breast of chicken battered buttermilk and deep fried. Served with our honey mustard dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1812 Carondelet dr suite 101

Cape Girardeau MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pilot House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, located in Downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri, features chef-inspired smoked meat dishes paired with a hand-crafted bourbon cocktails.

D'Ladium's Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Minglewood Brewery

No reviews yet

Occupying a building built in 1891, Minglewood Brewery is a brewpub located in Downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Artisan Pizzas and Sandwiches are just a couple of the great tasting menu items. Oh, and did we say that we are intensely focused on brewing quality craft beer? Because we are! Stop by and stay a while.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston