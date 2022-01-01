Go
Sedona Burgers & Dogs

Enjoy tasty specialty burgers and Chicago Style hot dogs prepared fresh when you order!

25 Bell Rock Plaza STE C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$3.00
Patty Melt$10.00
coca-cola caramelized onions, dijonaise, swiss cheese, sourdough bread
BBQ$12.50
bacon, coca-cola caramelized onions, onion rings, bourbon BBQ sauce, potato bun
Onion Rings$6.50
Wisconsin White Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, breaded and fried, choice of marinara or ranch
Cali$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch mayo, potato bun
Naked Dog$6.00
ketchup, mustard, onions, relish
Ranch$0.50
The Natural$9.00
ketchup, mustard, lettuce, pickles and onions, choice of cheese, potato bun
Location

Sedona AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

