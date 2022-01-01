Sedona Burgers & Dogs

Butterfly Burger

Chef Dahl’s three Burger Battle Championship burgers lead the mouth-watering menu. With names like The Waco Kid, Oui Oui Monsieur and the Gringo your taste buds will be transported around the world.

Vegans, vegetarians and pescatarians can revel with their carnivorous friends. “Where’s the Beef?” burgers are such knockouts that Dahl may just convert some meat lovers! Surf’s up with the Mowee Wowee - House made spices and rubbed on Mahi Mahi filet.

