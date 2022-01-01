Go
Sedona Taphouse

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1035 Millmont St • $$

Avg 4 (602 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1035 Millmont St

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

