Go
Toast

Sedona Taphouse

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

435 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.2 (580 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

435 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy

Colonial Heights VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chicken Fiesta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Monaray's

No reviews yet

Bar and Grill

Trapezium Brewing

No reviews yet

Brewery taproom featuring homemade brews, brick oven pizzas, wings + more

Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant & Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston