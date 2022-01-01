Sedona Taphouse
Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.
PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
435 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
435 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy
Colonial Heights VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chicken Fiesta
Come in and enjoy!
Monaray's
Bar and Grill
Trapezium Brewing
Brewery taproom featuring homemade brews, brick oven pizzas, wings + more
Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant & Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!