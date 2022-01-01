Go
Toast

Sedona Taphouse

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

591 William St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1073 reviews)

Popular Items

Canyon Nachos$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
Hangover Burger$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

591 William St

FREDERICKSBURG VA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juan More Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Curitiba Art Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

J. Brian's Tap Room

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Capital Ale House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston