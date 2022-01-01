Go
Toast

Sedona Taphouse

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

1950 Newtown Pike

No reviews yet

Location

1950 Newtown Pike

Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lexington Legends

No reviews yet

Double the baseball; Double the fun!

Creole Cafè

No reviews yet

The Best Creole Food in Town!

Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee

No reviews yet

A combination cafe & bike shop, we offer breakfast and lunch, as well as brunch on Saturday and Sunday with a full selection of coffee and tea drinks, smoothies, and shakes. Vegan options available! Stop by for a bite and we can work on your bike.

Rise Up Pizza

No reviews yet

Rise Up Pizza Brick & Mortar features housemade sourdough crust, local ingredients, and delicious flavor combinations.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston