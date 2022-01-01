Go
Sedona Taphouse

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

640 E Boston Post Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1048 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

640 E Boston Post Rd

Mamaroneck NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

