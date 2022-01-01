Go
Sedona Taphouse image
American
Bars & Lounges

Sedona Taphouse

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

1420 Reviews

$$

15732 WC Main St

Midlothian, VA 23113

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Hangover Burger$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
Canyon Nachos$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

15732 WC Main St, Midlothian VA 23113

Directions

Nearby restaurants

NAPA Kitchen and Wine
orange starNo Reviews
15825 WC Main Street Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Which Wich
orange starNo Reviews
15608 WC Commons Way Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Shaved Duck Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 859
15408 Westchester Commons Way Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club
orange star4.5 • 272
600 Founders Bridge Blvd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midlothian

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 6324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger
orange star4.7 • 2145
3734 Winterfield Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell
orange star4.3 • 1100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Flyin' Pig
orange star4.3 • 1080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 916
4824 Market Square Ln Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
The Shaved Duck Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 859
15408 Westchester Commons Way Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sedona Taphouse

orange star4.0 • 1420 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston