Go
Toast

Sedona Taphouse

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

515 West ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

515 West ave

Norwalk CT

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Norwalk Art Space Cafe

No reviews yet

Small kitchen, small staff. Go enjoy the art, it may take some time.

Evarito's To Go

No reviews yet

We are offering Curbside Pick Up and Delivery

MATCH RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

20 Years in SoNo! Creative, Fun & Delicious. Looking Forward to Showing You & Your Guests an Amazing Time, At HOME!

The Spread Sono

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston