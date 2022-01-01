Go
Toast
  • /
  • Novi
  • /
  • Sedona Taphouse

Sedona Taphouse

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

27466 Novi Rd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1449 reviews)

Popular Items

Canyon Nachos$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

27466 Novi Rd.

Novi MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buddy's Pizza

No reviews yet

The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!

Genji Novi

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

PAC

No reviews yet

Pi's Asian Cuisine offers a variety of our Asian favorites, where each meal is packed with the freshest ingredients and love from our staff! Whether it's our korean fried rice or our retro sushi roll, we promise great food that you will enjoy and come back for.

Sbarro

No reviews yet

Thanks for choosing Sbarro!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston