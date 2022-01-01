Go
Sedona Taphouse

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

44 West Gay Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

44 West Gay Street

West Chester PA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
