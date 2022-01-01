Sedona Taphouse
Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
44 West Gay Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
44 West Gay Street
West Chester PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
