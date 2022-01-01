Go
See Zurh House/Shaggy's image
American

See Zurh House/Shaggy's

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

14 Main Street

Bemus Point, NY 14712

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

14 Main Street, Bemus Point NY 14712

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Fish - NEW

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ellicottville Brewing Company - Bemus Point

No reviews yet

Brewed to Entertain!

Lake Life Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The House That Jack Built

No reviews yet

Come to our House....the home of just one more!

See Zurh House/Shaggy's

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston