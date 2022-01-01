Go
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry

Kitchen and bagelry featuring gourmet bagel sandwiches and salads inspired by local farms and house made ingredients.

76 Commerce St

Popular Items

turkey avo sando$10.50
roasted turkey - avocado - red onion - cheddar - garlic mayo - mixed greens - tomato
side hash brown$1.50
byob$1.75
BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL - pick your meat(s). pick your egg, pick your cheese, pick your bagel
we got the B.E.A.T.$10.50
fried egg - bacon - smashed avocado - tomato - gruyere
bagels with stuff$1.75
fresh bagels with spreads and such
ICED LG 24oz$4.00
fresh ground and chilled iced coffee - beans roasted by ashlawn farm coffee
single bagels$1.75
All bagels are made fresh every morning! The dough is vegan, soy and nut free. Other ingredients vary based upon flavor so please ask for specific dietary requests.
miss figgy$10.00
Fried egg - bacon - asiago - whipped cream cheese - fig jam - pesto - sriracha
Location

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

