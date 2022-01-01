Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
Kitchen and bagelry featuring gourmet bagel sandwiches and salads inspired by local farms and house made ingredients.
76 Commerce St
Popular Items
Location
76 Commerce St
Glastonbury CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Square Peg Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
El Pollo Guapo
We Serve Chicken! Your Handsome AF local rotisserie restaurant
HBC - Glastonbury
Come in and enjoy!
Mulberry Too
Come in and enjoy!