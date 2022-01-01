Go
Banner pic

Flourtown Country Club

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

150 McCloskey Road

Flourtown, PA 19031

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

150 McCloskey Road, Flourtown PA 19031

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tavern On The Hill

No reviews yet

FOR THE BEST DARN COOKIN' AROUND,
THE TAVERN FEATURES ITS SPECIAL "MEANWHILE" MENU FOR PICK-UP AND DELIVERY, DURING THESE "CHALLENGING TIMES"

Mimi's Cafe & Market

No reviews yet

Breakfast, Lunch & Catering. Dine-In, Outdoor Garden seating and Take Out.

Cantina Feliz

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Cantina Feliz and Feliz Restaurants! We are looking forward to the opportunity to serve you. We are a full service restaurant that specializes in catering for those special occasions in your life. Please visit our sister restaurant, La Calaca Feliz in the Art Museum neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Flourtown Country Club

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston