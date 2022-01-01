Go
Seed to Sprout - Fair Haven

Organic, plant-based food made with love. Please give us a call to notify us of any food allergies.

Popular Items

Taco Salad$16.00
Marinated kale, baby greens, avocado, sunflower taco meat, red cabbage, pico de gallo, apple cider vinaigrette, cashew sour cream.
Chorizo Hash Bowl$16.00
Marinated kale, homefries, tofu scramble, tempeh chorizo, caramelized onion, pico de gallo, avocado, cashew cheese sauce, cilantro.
California Burger Melt$14.00
Housemade beet burger, mashed avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, sprouts, cashew cheese sauce on griddled millet-flax bread.
Hot Shot
ANTI-INFLAMMATORY & ANTIVIRAL.
Lemon, ginger, turmeric, garlic, cayenne.
Marinated Greens
Kale, extra virgin olive, fresh lemon juice, nutritional yeast, sea salt.
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
tofu scramble, tempeh chorizo, homefries, cashew cheese sauce, avocado, pico de gallo in a gluten-free tortilla
Bacon Cheddar Melt$12.00
Seared marinated tempeh, caramelized onion, coconut bacon, cashew cheese sauce, griddled on millet-flax bread.
Goddess Bowl$16.00
Marinated kale, baby greens, herb roasted chickpeas, avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, sprouts, hemp seeds, green goddess dressing, cilantro.
Lemon Pepper Red Lentil Soup$9.00
sweet onions, garlic, red lentils, lemon pepper broth, crushed red chili flakes.
Kimchi Rice Bowl$16.00
Marinated kale, warm brown rice, carrots, red cabbage, sea veggies, kimchi, avocado, creamy ginger dressing, cilantro.
Location

560A River Rd

Fair Haven NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
