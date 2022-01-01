Seed to Sprout - Fair Haven
Organic, plant-based food made with love. Please give us a call to notify us of any food allergies.
560A River Rd
Popular Items
Location
560A River Rd
Fair Haven NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dos Banditos
Come in and enjoy!
Over Easy Kitchen - Fair Haven
Our Kitchen is Your Kitchen.
Tavolo Pronto
Come in and enjoy!
Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co.
Come in and enjoy!