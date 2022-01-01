Chicken wraps in Seekonk
Seekonk restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk
545 Central Avenue, Seekonk
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.49
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & creamy blue cheese dressing
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken with shaved Parmesan romaine lettuce, croutons & Caesar dressing
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Dublin Rose - Seekonk
940 Fall River Ave, Seekonk
|GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, crisp romaine, balsamic dressing
Greek Gyro - Seekonk
545 Central Avenue, Seekonk
|Chicken Gyro Pita Wrap
|$7.99
Mouthwatering Slices of Shaved Chicken, Pita, French Fries, Tomato, Lettuce, Gyro Yellow Sauce, Red Onion, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)