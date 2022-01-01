Greek salad in Seekonk
Seekonk restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Greek Gyro - Seekonk
Greek Gyro - Seekonk
545 Central Avenue, Seekonk
|"Greek Style" Green Salad
|$7.99
Crisp Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tossed with Vinegar & EVOO, Drizzle of Greek Dressing, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika
[VEGETARIAN Option & can be made VEGAN with NO Drizzle of Greek Dressing]
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk
|Greek Salad
|$7.29
Crispy romaine
lettuce, roma tomatoes,
sliced red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red Peppers, pepperoncini, carrots, authentic feta cheese, fresh herbs, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinegar. Gluten Free Option