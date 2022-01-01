Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Seekonk

Go
Seekonk restaurants
Toast

Seekonk restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Greek Gyro - Seekonk

545 Central Avenue, Seekonk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Greek Style" Green Salad$7.99
Crisp Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tossed with Vinegar & EVOO, Drizzle of Greek Dressing, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika
[VEGETARIAN Option & can be made VEGAN with NO Drizzle of Greek Dressing]
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)
More about Greek Gyro - Seekonk
8c5b256e-ff16-43b0-8e00-1b58cf1e17e5 image

 

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk

545 Central Avenue, Seekonk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$7.29
Crispy romaine
lettuce, roma tomatoes,
sliced red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red Peppers, pepperoncini, carrots, authentic feta cheese, fresh herbs, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinegar. Gluten Free Option
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk

Browse other tasty dishes in Seekonk

Salmon

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

Calamari

Fish And Chips

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Seekonk to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (24 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston