Salmon in Seekonk

Seekonk restaurants
Seekonk restaurants that serve salmon

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk

545 Central Avenue, Seekonk

Salmon Salad$19.99
Mixed field greens with crumbled gorgonzola,pecans and dried cramberries. Topped with Pacific Salmon. Served Grilled or Blackened.
Gluten Free Option
Pacific Salmon*$19.99
8 oz. of salmon well-marinated in
extra virgin olive oil, white wine, fresh garlic and thyme. Grilled
to perfection and topped with a mixture of capers, cherry tomatoes and Kalamata olives, in delicate white wine lemon sauce.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Dublin Rose - Seekonk

940 Fall River Ave, Seekonk

Avg 4.1 (1206 reviews)
SIDE SALMON$9.95
