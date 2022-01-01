Salmon in Seekonk
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk
545 Central Avenue, Seekonk
|Salmon Salad
|$19.99
Mixed field greens with crumbled gorgonzola,pecans and dried cramberries. Topped with Pacific Salmon. Served Grilled or Blackened.
Gluten Free Option
|Pacific Salmon*
|$19.99
8 oz. of salmon well-marinated in
extra virgin olive oil, white wine, fresh garlic and thyme. Grilled
to perfection and topped with a mixture of capers, cherry tomatoes and Kalamata olives, in delicate white wine lemon sauce.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness