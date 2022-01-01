Go
Toast

Seguin Brewing Co

Family and dog friendly pizzeria and brewery. Artisan brick oven pizza with wings, salads, beer, mead, and wine.

PIZZA

111 W Gonzales St • $$

Avg 4.8 (270 reviews)

Popular Items

HP 12z Bottle To-Go$1.50
Supreme$15.99
House red sauce and mozzarella with smoked pepperoni, Italian sausage, olives, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
Cheese$9.99
House blended cheeses with house red sauce topped with shaved parm and fresh herbs.
Outcast Blackberry Mead
Sleek Blue Ribbon$16.49
House red sauce and mozzarella with chicken, spinach, artichoke, mushrooms, and pesto.
Pizzas + Wings
Order 1 house favorite 14" brick oven pizza and 1 basket of 8 jumbo bone-in wings for $20!
Seguin Pep$11.49
House red sauce and house blended cheese topped with smoked pepperoni.
Margherita$13.99
House red sauce and freshly sliced mozzarella topped with sliced tomato, pesto, and shaved parmesan cheese.
Meatlovers$15.49
House red sauce and mozzarella topped with smoked pepperoni, Italian sausage, diced ham, and crumbled bacon.
SBC Special$15.49
House specialty with red sauce, fresh mozzarella, brie and ham, and finished with a drizzle of local honey.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

111 W Gonzales St

Seguin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tavern on the Creek

No reviews yet

Tavern on the Creek offers refined classic American food, with a focus on seasonality and freshness. We proudly source most of our vegetables and proteins from local farms and ranches.
The owners and staff at Tavern on the Creek look forward to welcoming you as their guest and sincerely hope you enjoy your dining experience with them.

Court Street Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Davila's BBQ

No reviews yet

BBQ that is fast, casual and traditional. In business of feeding people delicious food since 1959.

Su Casa Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston