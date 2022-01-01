Seguin restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Seguin Brewing Co
111 W Gonzales St, Seguin
Popular items
Supreme
$15.99
House red sauce and mozzarella with smoked pepperoni, Italian sausage, olives, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
Margherita
$13.99
House red sauce and freshly sliced mozzarella topped with sliced tomato, pesto, and shaved parmesan cheese.
Seguin Pep
$11.49
House red sauce and house blended cheese topped with smoked pepperoni.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Davila's BBQ
418 West Kingsbury Street, Seguin
Popular items
PO'BOY ON BUN
$7.79
YOUR CHOICE OF BBQ ON BUN
DOUBLE MEAT PLATE
$12.99
2 MEATS, 2 SIDES
LARGE FRIES
$4.99