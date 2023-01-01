Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Seguin
/
Seguin
/
Coleslaw
Seguin restaurants that serve coleslaw
Schulzes Pit Room
1013 Schriewer Street, Seguin
No reviews yet
COLESLAW (PINT)
$8.00
COLESLAW
$4.00
served cold
COLESLAW (QUART)
$12.00
More about Schulzes Pit Room
Rabel's Roadhaus BBQ
9015 Farm to Market 775, Seguin
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$3.00
Coleslaw Cabbage, House dressing, salt, pepper
More about Rabel's Roadhaus BBQ
