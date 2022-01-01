El Cortijo WINOOSKI
Picture
3 East Allen Street
Popular Items
Location
3 East Allen Street
Winooski VT
Nearby restaurants
Grazers
Come in and enjoy!
Bluebird Catering
**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives**
- Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network
- Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.
Bluebird Barbecue
**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives**
- Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network
- Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.
Sarom’s Cafe
Sarom’s Cafe is family owned and operated, offering a variety of freshly made and handcrafted Vietnamese sandwiches (Banh Mi), appetizers, meal box specials, phin-dripped coffees, beverages, and sweet treats.