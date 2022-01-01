El Cortijo WINOOSKI

Go
Popular Items

Cortijo Classic for 2$16.95
TWO MARGS IN ONE BOTTLE (plus a little)
*Pre-made daily. Please, no substitutions*
All mixed up to perfection in a sealed
container for transport!
One Salsa With Chips$4.95
choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido
Carnitas Burrito - LARGE$11.95
slow cook pork shoulder, salsa taquera, lettuce, rice, black beans, cilantro & onion
One Salsa With Chips$4.95
Elote Dip$6.95
roasted corn, aioli, Champlain Valley Creamery queso fresco, house tortilla chips
Pollo Burrito - LARGE$11.95
pulled chicken, chipotle crema, salsa taquera, cabbage, rice, black beans, cilantro & onion
Two Taco Plate$15.95
Choose two tacos with two sides
Pescado Taco$5.00
crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw
Location

3 East Allen Street

Winooski VT

Nearby restaurants

Grazers

Come in and enjoy!

Bluebird Catering

**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives**
- Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network
- Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.

Bluebird Barbecue

**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives**
- Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network
- Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.

Sarom’s Cafe

Sarom’s Cafe is family owned and operated, offering a variety of freshly made and handcrafted Vietnamese sandwiches (Banh Mi), appetizers, meal box specials, phin-dripped coffees, beverages, and sweet treats.

