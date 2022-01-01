Go
Selby's

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

3001 El Camino Real • $$$$

Avg 4.4 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

Pommes Frites$8.00
Aïoli
Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella di Bufala, Fontina
Grilled Bavette Steak au Poivre$32.00
Pommes Frites, Green Peppercorn Jus
Old-Fashioned Crullers$12.00
Cinnamon Sugar, Chocolate Sauce
Chicken Under a Brick$35.00
Braised Endive, Wild Mushroom, Sauce Forestaire
Grilled Filet Mignon$48.00
7oz Filet Mignon, Creamed Spinach, Robuchon Potatoes, Maître d' Butter
Midnight Chocolate Cake$13.00
Salted Caramel, Fudge Sauce
Caesar Salad$15.00
Creamy Anchovy Dressing, Country Croutons
Grilled New York Strip$57.00
12oz NY Strip, Creamed Spinach, Robuchon Potatoes, Maître d' Butter
Selby's Burger$20.00
Fontina, Special Sauce, Seeded Bun, French Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

3001 El Camino Real

Redwood City CA

