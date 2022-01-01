Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Selbyville restaurants you'll love

Go
Selbyville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Selbyville

Must-try Selbyville restaurants

Smitty McGee’s Raw Bar & Restaurant image

 

Smitty McGee’s Raw Bar & Restaurant

37234 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Pretzel$12.99
Pretzel topped with our crap dip and mothered in melted jack and cheddar cheese
Chicken Tenders$10.99
5 Traditional chicken fingers fried and served with honey mustard
Death Burger Sliders 3$11.99
Potato Rolls 3 with american cheese
More about Smitty McGee’s Raw Bar & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Ken's Bayside Pizza & Subs

37232 Lighthouse Rd #104, Selbyville

Avg 4.3 (478 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ken's Bayside Pizza & Subs
Banner pic

 

Fins - Fenwick

37234 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville

No reviews yet
More about Fins - Fenwick
Map

More near Selbyville to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston