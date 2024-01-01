Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Selbyville
/
Selbyville
/
Scallops
Selbyville restaurants that serve scallops
On The Way Cafe
38555 Dupont Blvd, Selbyville
No reviews yet
Scallops
$19.99
More about On The Way Cafe
Catch 54
38931 Madison Ave, Selbyville
No reviews yet
SCALLOP FRIED RICE
$26.00
BASMATI, MUSHROOMS, CABBAGE, GREEN ONIONS, SOY, SESAME, SUNNY EGG, SEAWEED SPICE, GINGER MAYO
More about Catch 54
