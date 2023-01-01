Tacos in Selbyville
Selbyville restaurants that serve tacos
Papa Grande's Fenwick
38932 Madison Ave, Selbyville
|BLACK FISH TACO
|$18.00
Shaved Cabbage, Bang Bang Sauce, Pickled Red Onions
|KIDS CHICKEN TACOS
|$10.00
Rice, Crema
|KIDS FRIED FISH TACOS
|$11.00
Rice, Crema
Fins - Fenwick - 37234 Lighthouse Rd
37234 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Spiced & Pickled Slaw, Chipotle Sour Cream, Flour Tortilla
***Your Choice of Grilled, Blackened or Fried***
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Spiced & Pickled Slaw, Chipotle Sour Cream, Flour Tortilla
***Your Choice of Grilled, Blackened or Fried***