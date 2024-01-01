Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Selden
/
Selden
/
Chicken Wraps
Selden restaurants that serve chicken wraps
BAGELS • HAMBURGERS
Zara's Deli
377 BOYLE ROAD, Selden
Avg 4.3
(125 reviews)
Chicken Caesar wrap
$11.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, ceasar dressing
More about Zara's Deli
Holy Cow - Selden NY - Selden
1245 Middle Country Rd Unit 6, Selden
No reviews yet
CHICKEN WRAP
$2.99
More about Holy Cow - Selden NY - Selden
