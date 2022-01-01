Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Selden

Go
Selden restaurants
Toast

Selden restaurants that serve quesadillas

Zara's Deli image

BAGELS • HAMBURGERS

Zara's Deli

377 BOYLE ROAD, Selden

Avg 4.3 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Quesadilla$8.99
More about Zara's Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Chicos Tex Mex

656 Middle Country Road, Selden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla$12.99
Steak, mozzarella cheese, grilled peppers and onions
More about Chicos Tex Mex

Browse other tasty dishes in Selden

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Selden to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Commack

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston