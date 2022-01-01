Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quesadillas in
Selden
/
Selden
/
Quesadillas
Selden restaurants that serve quesadillas
BAGELS • HAMBURGERS
Zara's Deli
377 BOYLE ROAD, Selden
Avg 4.3
(125 reviews)
Beef Quesadilla
$8.99
More about Zara's Deli
Chicos Tex Mex
656 Middle Country Road, Selden
No reviews yet
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
$10.99
Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla
$12.99
Steak, mozzarella cheese, grilled peppers and onions
More about Chicos Tex Mex
