Select Oyster Bar

a unique take on local seafood

SEAFOOD • SALADS

50 Gloucester St • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)

Popular Items

Beet Salad$14.00
Halibut$26.00
spring peas & sautéed tendrils, heirloom carrot salad, white wine
Arctic Char$36.00
Halibut$44.00
Romanesco Cauliflower$12.00
toasted hazelnut aioli, shallots, lemon, parsley
Romanesco$13.00
Lobster Salad$46.00
Octopus$22.00
Select Lobster Roll$48.00
Spanish Octopus$16.00
braised & seared octopus, roasted tomatillos, blistered sugar snap peas, cilantro, chimichurri, lime
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

50 Gloucester St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Buttermilk & Bourbon

No reviews yet

Nationally recognized chef Jason Santos’ Buttermilk and Bourbon delivers Southern hospitality to guests in the heart of the Back Bay.
Drawing on the South’s trademark charm, the restaurant offers a vibrant, cozy atmosphere with an innovative American menu featuring Southern-influences. Santos, who currently owns and operates Boston’s Abby Lane and Citrus & Salt, channels his love of New Orleans and all things Southern to transport guests to the Bayou by way of Buttermilk & Bourbon.
Guests can enjoy pork belly cracklings; BBQ Shrimp; house-made biscuits; oyster chowder; crispy boudin; and house-fried chicken served either Southern-style, Nashville-style, or with sweet and spicy or white BBQ sauce. An oyster bar will also serve up a variety of local oysters as well as peel & eat shrimp. Buttermilk and Bourbon serves up hurricanes-on-tap, large-batch cocktails, and a selection of bourbon-based drinks.

b.good

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bailey & Sage- Copley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Artisan Sandwiches, Creative Chopped Salads and Inspired Wok Bowls

Fuel Space

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

