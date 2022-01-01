Go
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House

Your Northside neighborhood restaurant!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

12424 N Division St • $$

Avg 3.7 (72 reviews)

Popular Items

MD Build Your Own Pizza$13.00
Choose your sauce and cheese, then add any additional toppings you'd like.
SM Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
Choose your sauce and cheese, then add any additional toppings you'd like.
Side House Salad$4.00
Chopped romaine with cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Create Your Own Calzone$10.00
Create your own calzone. Choose sauce, cheese and two items. Each additional item $1.00.
LG Fat Daddy
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, linguica, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes.
LG Build Your Own Pizza$16.00
Choose your sauce and cheese, then add any additional toppings you'd like.
Garlic Cheese Bread$10.00
French bread topped with garlic, mozarella & parmesan, served with marinara.
MD Fat Daddy
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, linguica, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes.
Wings$13.00
Served with celery and ranch.
{ Traditional - BBQ - Sweet Chili }
LG Alpine
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, green peppers and red onions.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

12424 N Division St

Spokane WA

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
