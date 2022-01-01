Selland Catering - EDH
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
4370 Town Center Blvd, El Dorado Hills CA 95762
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Almighty Food Co - 4355 Town Center Blvd #114
No Reviews
4355 Town Center Blvd #114 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
View restaurant
ROOSTARZ - El Dorado Hills, CA
4.5 • 58
4540 Post Street suite 290 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
View restaurant