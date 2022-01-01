From The Selland Family (The Kitchen, Ella Dining Room and Bar, OBO’ Italian Table & Bar), Selland’s Market Café offers high quality, handcrafted foods – entrees, sides, sandwiches, salads, soups and pizzas – as well as a full service bakery and a wine shop, in the heart of East Sacramento, El Dorado Hills and with a third new location at Broadway Sacramento.

The food is delicious, the wine is flowing, and the vibe is convivial and buzzing, like any great neighborhood spot should be. Our family has been running restaurants in Sacramento for 20 years, and we are committed to the community and to the principles of Farm-to-Fork cuisine. Many of our ingredients are sourced locally and are always of the highest quality. We love food.



915 Broadway