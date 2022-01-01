Sellersburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Sellersburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sellersburg

Sellersburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Scroll right

Must-try Sellersburg restaurants

Sherrilli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Sherrilli's Pizzeria

496 N Indiana Ave, Sellersburg

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chef Salad$5.79
Whole Stromboli$8.49
14" Cheese$12.99
More about Sherrilli's Pizzeria
Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA

Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta

949 S Indiana Ave, Sellersburg

Avg 4.6 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maz Combo
Our Supreme Pizza! Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers
Meatza
Our Meat Lovers Pizza! Pepperoni, Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ham, Beef & Bacon
Maz Best Breadsticks$4.75
Smothered in butter and parm
More about Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta
Hunter Station Pizza Company image

 

Hunter Station Pizza Company

210 Hunter Station Road, Sellersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken
More about Hunter Station Pizza Company
Map

More near Sellersburg to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston