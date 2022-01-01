Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Sellersburg

Sellersburg restaurants
Sellersburg restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

PIZZA

Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta

949 S Indiana Ave, Sellersburg

Avg 4.6 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$0.00
Ranch & Frank’s Hot Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Banana Peppers & Bacon
Garlic Chicken Pizza$0.00
Garlic Butter Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Mushrooms & Broccoli
More about Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta
Hunter Station Pizza Company image

 

Hunter Station Pizza - Sellersburg

Hunter Station Road, Sellersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bourbon Chicken Pizza$0.00
Our classic bourbon sauce, grilled chicken,
bacon, covered with our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$0.00
Our house ranch sauce, grilled chicken,
bacon, red onion covered with our blend
of mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza$0.00
Alfredo sauce and grilled chicken
covered with our blend of mozzarella
and provolone cheese.
More about Hunter Station Pizza - Sellersburg

