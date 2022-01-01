Chicken pizza in Sellersburg
Sellersburg restaurants that serve chicken pizza
PIZZA
Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta
949 S Indiana Ave, Sellersburg
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Ranch & Frank’s Hot Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Banana Peppers & Bacon
|Garlic Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Garlic Butter Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Mushrooms & Broccoli
Hunter Station Pizza - Sellersburg
Hunter Station Road, Sellersburg
|Bourbon Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Our classic bourbon sauce, grilled chicken,
bacon, covered with our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$0.00
Our house ranch sauce, grilled chicken,
bacon, red onion covered with our blend
of mozzarella and provolone cheese.
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$0.00
Alfredo sauce and grilled chicken
covered with our blend of mozzarella
and provolone cheese.