Go
Selwyn Pub image
Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Pizza

Selwyn Pub

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2801 Selwyn Ave

Charlotte, NC 28209

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

2 Slider Combo$8.95
18" Meatlovers Pizza$18.95
18" Doc's Delight Pizza$18.95
Basket of Fries$5.95
ChickenTenders/Fries$10.95
10" Designer Pizza$10.95
18" Designer Pizza$18.95
Wings - 6$9.95
Wings - 12$16.95
18" Cheese Pizza$18.95
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte NC 28209

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

No reviews yet

Authentic Smokehouse with a variety of BBQ styles from across the states

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

The Jimmy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Suárez Bakery

No reviews yet

Dessert-focused bakery in Charlotte's Park Road Shopping Center

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Selwyn Pub

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston