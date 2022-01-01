Go
Semilla

Sibling owned and operated. Mexican-Inspired. Neighborhood Driven.

218 President St.

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Chicken Quesadilla served with chips and salsa
Shrimp Burrito$12.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cabbage, Radish, Shrimp, Chipotle Salsa, Lime Aioli, Pickles, served in a 12" Flour Tortilla
Location

Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
