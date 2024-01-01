Tacos in Seminole
Seminole restaurants that serve tacos
Five Bucks Drinkery - Seminole, FL -
7498 Seminole Boulevard, Seminole
|SWEET THAI CHILI CHIX TACOS
|$10.99
Clear Sky on Park - 13079 Park Boulevard
13079 Park Boulevard, Seminole
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$11.00
Crispy pork belly, scrambled eggs, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream
|BARBACOA TACOS
|$14.00
Salsa verde, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese.
|KOREAN PORK BELLY TACOS
|$16.00
Shredded cabbage, lemon, ginger aioli, pickled onions.